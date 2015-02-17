(New throughout, updates with results of Banco Popular issue)

BOGOTA Feb 17 Banco Popular, part of Colombia's largest banking conglomerate, sold 400 billion pesos ($168.3 million) in bonds on Tuesday, according to the country's Bolsa de Valores stock exchange, which oversaw the oversubscribed sale.

The bank issued two-year bonds at a yield of 5.67 percent, three-year bonds with a yield equivalent to inflation plus 2.44 percent and five-year bonds which will yield 2.9 percent on top of inflation.

Banco Popular, part of the Grupo Aval conglomerate, had planned to sell 250 billion pesos of bonds and expand the issue to 400 billion if demand was strong enough.

Chilean fuel distributor Terpel, which has filling stations across Colombia and is a subsidiary of Chile's Empresas Copec , will issue 400 billion pesos in bonds in Colombia on Wednesday, coming due in seven and 15 years.

The seven-year bond will yield 3.4 percent on top of the inflation rate and the 15-year bond will yield 4.3 percent over inflation, the company said in a statement to the regulator.

Colombia's third largest bank, Davivienda, issued 700 billion pesos ($294.6 million) in bonds last week. The sale was more than doubly oversubscribed.

Analysts have predicted that about 15 companies will issue bonds on the Colombian market this year, including state oil company Ecopetrol.

($1 = 2,376.23 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Peter Murphy and David Gregorio)