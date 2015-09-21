NEW YORK, Sept 21 (IFR) - Colombia launched on Monday a US$1.5bn long 10-year bond at a final spread of 245bp over US Treasuries, according to market sources.

Final terms came at the tight end of guidance of 250bp (plus or minus 5bp) and inside initial price thoughts of 262.5bp area. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Edited by Paul Kilby)