BOGOTA Aug 22 Colombia increased the amount it will issue in domestic debt by 8 trillion pesos ($2.8 billion) to fund this year's budget, according to a finance ministry decree published on Monday.

The additional amount takes local peso-denominated Treasury bonds, or TES, to 39 trillion pesos.

The decree did not provide further details and the finance ministry did not immediately respond to questions.

Colombia has faced a shortfall in revenue after income dropped as a result of lower international oil prices. The government plans to send a tax reform to congress this year to raise extra money to fund spending. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Sandra Maler)