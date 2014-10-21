Uber tells judge it will seek to have Waymo case go to arbitration
SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 A lawyer for Uber told a federal judge on Thursday he intended to file a petition to compel arbitration in the Waymo trade secrets case within two weeks.
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Colombia (Baa2/BBB/BBB) has set price guidance on a reopening of its 2024 and 2044 bonds, through which it plans to raise a combined US$1bn, according to market sources.
The sovereign has set price guidance of 150bp area (plus or minus 5bp) over US Treasuries for the 2024 tap and 190bp area (plus or minus 5bp) over US Treasuries for the 2044 tap.
It currently has US$1.6bn outstanding on the 2024s and US$2bn on the 2044s.
Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the bookrunners on the SEC-registered transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
BERLIN, March 16 Carmakers and suppliers gave widely differing timelines for the introduction of self-driving vehicles on Thursday, showing the uncertainties surrounding the technology as well as a split between cautious established players and bullish new entrants.
* West mountain environmental in dispute with chinese customer