BOGOTA Aug 10 Yields on Colombia's peso-denominated benchmark Treasury TES bond due July 2024 CO240724F=SENC fell to 7.492 percent on Wednesday from 7.68 percent at the previous auction, the government said.

Yields on TES debt maturing in October 2018 CO241018F=SENC decreased to 6.997 percent from 7.208 percent at the last auction, the Finance Ministry said.

The government sold TES notes due October 2015 CO281015F=SENC at 6.449 percent, less than the 6.622 percent yield previously.

The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.74 in a $193 million sale that received about $722 million in offers, it said.

Colombia has said it would reduce the amount of its peso-denominated TES auctions by nearly a third after having completed more than 70 percent of its scheduled 2011 issuance.

Colombia's 2011 budget foresees a total of about $15.8 billion in TES issuance, and the Finance Ministry has said the year's target remained unchanged.

The 2011 financing plan calls for about $10.2 billion of TES to be sold at auctions. The bonds are Colombia's second-largest source of public financing, following taxes.