(Adds details, background)
BOGOTA Aug 10 Yields on Colombia's
peso-denominated benchmark Treasury TES bond due July 2024
CO240724F=SENC fell to 7.492 percent on Wednesday from 7.68
percent at the previous auction, the government said.
Yields on TES debt maturing in October 2018
CO241018F=SENC decreased to 6.997 percent from 7.208 percent
at the last auction, the Finance Ministry said.
The government sold TES notes due October 2015
CO281015F=SENC at 6.449 percent, less than the 6.622 percent
yield previously.
The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.74 in a $193 million sale that
received about $722 million in offers, it said.
Colombia has said it would reduce the amount of its
peso-denominated TES auctions by nearly a third after having
completed more than 70 percent of its scheduled 2011 issuance.
Colombia's 2011 budget foresees a total of about $15.8
billion in TES issuance, and the Finance Ministry has said the
year's target remained unchanged.
The 2011 financing plan calls for about $10.2 billion of
TES to be sold at auctions. The bonds are Colombia's
second-largest source of public financing, following taxes.
( Reporting by Bogota Newsroom, Editing by W Simon )