BOGOTA Oct 12 Yields on Colombia's peso-denominated benchmark Treasury TES bonds fell at auction on Wednesday in what analysts said was a sign of less risk aversion following progress in the euro zone debt crisis.

In the second to last auction of the year, rates on benchmark TES bonds maturing in August 2026 fell to 7.65 percent compared with 7.749 percent in the previous auction on September 28.

Paper due in October 2015 sold at a yield of 6.245 percent, down from 6.267 percent at the last auction. Bonds maturing in October 2018 sold at a yield of 6.957 percent, decreasing from 6.967 percent at previous auction.

"Market conditions have become much more favorable since the last auction, which is the main reason for higher bond prices. People had been a little nervous about the long end of the curve, said Daniel Lorenzo, a fixed income analyst at Serfinco brokerage.

"Also, investors are taking advantage of the fact that there are fewer opportunities to buy bonds," he said.

The Finance Ministry said it issued 300 billion pesos ($156.7 million), with total demand reaching 1 trillion pesos ($522.5 million).

The last bond auction of the year was scheduled for Oct. 26, when the final 300 billion pesos of the 28 trillion pesos ($14.6 billion) of government debt to be issued this year will be on offer. ($1=1,913.6 pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Andrew Hay)