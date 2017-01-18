NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Colombia, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has amassed a US$9bn order book on a two-part bond US dollar bond ahead of pricing later on Wednesday, according to a lead on the deal.

The sovereign set guidance of US Treasuries plus 170bp area (+/-5bp) on a 10-year tranche and T+220bp area (+/- 5bp) on a tap of its 2045 bond.

That is tight to initial price thoughts of T+185bp area and T+235bp area, respectively.

Active bookrunners on the SEC-registered deal are Citigroup, Itau and Morgan Stanley. Proceeds are for general budgetary purposes. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)