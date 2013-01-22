BOGOTA Jan 22 Colombia sold $1.0 billion of ten-year global bonds at 88 basis points above benchmark U.S. Treasury bonds on Tuesday in an offer that was three times oversubscribed, a senior finance ministry official told Reuters.

"This once again confirms investor confidence in the administration of President (Juan Manuel) Santos and the positive outlook for the Colombian economy," said Maria Fernanda Suarez, director of public credit at the ministry.