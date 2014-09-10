BOGOTA, Sept 10 Colombia will stick to its original plan for a budget of 216.2 trillion pesos ($109.5 billion) in 2015, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Wednesday, a day after officials said that government spending would be increased.

Addressing the congressional economic commission, Cardenas said next year's total budget would not change and that the government would seek to make savings on public expenditures such as a freeze on the recruitment of public workers.

"For the total amount, there is no room for maneuver. We don't see additional sources (of funds) to increase it," he said.

Cardenas said there would be an increase in budget funds allocated to investment, a category that includes infrastructure and social program spending, to 48 trillion pesos from 46.2 trillion originally, which would come from cuts to the day-to-day costs of running the government.

On Tuesday, a senior official with direct knowledge of the government's financing plans said the budget could be increased to between 218.7 trillion and 220.2 trillion pesos and that the government was looking at raising sales tax.

Finances have become a concern for the government after a slip this year in the output of crude oil, the country's top export, which has cut revenues raised through taxes and royalties. The economy is forecast officially to grow around 4.7 percent nonetheless, helped by a surge in the first quarter.

($1 = 1974.9 Colombian Pesos) (Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)