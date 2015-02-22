BOGOTA Feb 21 Colombia will delay spending 6
trillion pesos ($2.44 billion), some 3 percent of its national
budget, due to a sharp fall in oil revenue, the government said
on Saturday.
The cutbacks, consisting of 4.8 trillion pesos ($1.95
billion) in investments and 1.2 trillion ($488 million) in
administrative costs, were approved by the cabinet, the
government said in a statement.
The move takes into account "new macroeconomic and fiscal
conditions, associated primarily with the fall in international
oil prices," the statement said.
The 4.8 trillion investment cut represents 9.7 percent of
the country's allotted budget for general costs, including
much-needed infrastructure improvements. The government will now
invest a total of 44.7 trillion pesos ($18 billion) in 2015.
The other portion of the cutback, of 1.2 trillion pesos,
will affect administrative spending.
Colombia's tax and royalty revenue has been battered by a 60
percent fall in global crude prices since June. Oil is the
biggest export and source of foreign exchange for the country.
Congress approved a 216 trillion peso ($88 billion) national
budget for 2015 last October.
If fiscal conditions change, the funds may again be made
available, the statement added.
The cuts will not affect spending on the country's "most
vulnerable" including those displaced or affected by its 50-year
war with leftist rebels.
($1 = 2,455.54 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Luis Jaime Acosta; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)