(Adds confirmation, figures from finance minister)
By Carlos Vargas
BOGOTA, July 29 Colombia's government will seek
congressional approval for a 2017 budget that is 6.6 percent
more than this year's, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said
on Friday, mainly to repay debt.
The national budget would grow to 224.4 trillion pesos
($72.6 billion) next year, from 210 trillion this year, he said
at a news conference.
Under the plan, debt servicing costs would rise 15.1 percent
to 54.3 trillion pesos because the peso currency has fallen 8.3
percent in the past 12 months. Pensions, education and the
defense, labor and health sectors would also be major areas for
spending.
"This budget reflects Colombia's new fiscal realities and
does so in a way that maintains an intelligent austerity policy
- doing more with less," Cardenas said.
Investment in social spending would fall by 10.3 percent to
32.9 trillion pesos.
Colombia's economy, battered by a global fall in oil prices,
is set to expand 2.5 percent this year, according to analysts
and the International Monetary Fund. The government, however,
predicts growth of 3 percent.
Congress has until mid-October to vote on the plan.
($1 = 3,091.78 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb and
Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Richard Chang)