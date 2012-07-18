By Carlos Vargas
BOGOTA, July 18 Colombia will seek budgeted
spending next year of as much as 180 trillion pesos ($101.2
billion), a level higher than previously indicated by the
government, according to a lawmaker with direct knowledge of the
draft bill.
The 2013 budget, which could change during its passage
through Congress, is higher than the 165.3 trillion pesos
approved for spending this year, said Angel Cabrera, a ruling
party lawmaker in the economic commission of Congress.
Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry - who is scheduled to
present the bill on July 27 - will seek a budget of between 175
trillion pesos and 180 trillion pesos, Cabrera told Reuters.
In April, Reuters obtained a copy of the draft bill that
showed the government sought a budget worth 172.3 trillion
pesos, but Cabrera said that President Juan Manuel Santos had
called for more investment.
The budget is focused on education, debt payments and
defense, that document showed.
A decade of heavy blows against drug-funded insurgents has
improved security across the nation, making it easier for
Colombians to find jobs, start businesses and create wealth.
That helped accelerate economic growth and attract record
foreign investment to the Andean nation.
More than $13 billion in foreign direct investment flooded
into the economy last year, mostly into the oil and mining
industries, as troops managed to stave off attacks on workers
and international installations.
Colombia's economy, Latin America's fourth-largest, grew 5.9
percent last year and is likely to ease to about 4.8 percent
this year, according to the government.
