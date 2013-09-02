UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BOGOTA, Sept 2 Sixteen members of Colombia's Cabinet presented their resignations to President Juan Manuel Santos on Monday to pave the way for changes he may want to make after a protest in the farming sector turned violent last week.
The Cabinet also offered its full support to Santos, according to a statement read by the president's secretary general, Aurelio Iragorri. The resignation is a matter of protocol before a Cabinet shuffle.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources