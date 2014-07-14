(Adds detail on currency, GDP growth)
BOGOTA, July 14 Colombia President Juan Manuel
Santos will retain Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas during his
second four-year term in office, which begins next month, a
Finance Ministry statement said on Monday.
Colombia's economy has grown increasingly attractive to
foreign investors with growth remaining above 4 percent since
2010 combined with low inflation. Commodities are a key part of
its output, including crude oil, coal and coffee.
Cardenas, who earned a doctorate in economics at the
University of California, Berkeley, has been finance minister
since September 2012 after a stint as mines and energy minister.
As minister, he also represents the government on the
central bank's seven-member board, which has led efforts to stem
gains in the currency.
Strong economic growth, which in the first quarter was a
higher-than-forecast 6.4 percent, has helped bring in a flood of
overseas investment into Colombia's capital markets, bolstering
the value of the peso.
Cardenas has described the strong peso as "the mother of all
problems" and spent much of his first year in office trying to
stem its gains. A strong peso affects companies that receive
dollars from customers but pay production costs in local
currency.
Colombia is expecting an upgrade from ratings agency Moody's
in the coming days, a government official told Reuters recently.
Moody's has declined to comment.
