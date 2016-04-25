BOGOTA, April 25 Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos named a new cabinet on Monday to strengthen his
government as peace talks with Marxist FARC rebels enter their
final phase and as the economy struggles with slumping oil
revenue and increasing inflation.
Santos said the new line-up would be "a cabinet of peace"
and "one that would consolidate the economy." He called on each
new minister to help the nation navigate a post-conflict period
once there is an end to five decades of war with the FARC, or
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.
"Colombia today lives in a very special moment, when we are
nearing peace, when post-conflict and its challenges and
opportunities are looming, and when we continue to strengthen
our economy, reducing poverty and inequality," Santos said in a
televised address.
"For this particular moment I have decided to make some
changes to the cabinet to ensure that in the coming months we
get ever closer to those objectives."
The entire cabinet resigned last week, standard procedure
before the president shuffles his cabinet.
The cabinet shuffle comes as the center-right Santos'
approval ratings have slumped and talks with the FARC failed to
meet a self-imposed March 23 deadline.
While Colombians are enthusiastic at the prospect of an end
to the conflict that has killed more than 220,000 people since
it began in 1964, they have become impatient at the pace of
talks coupled with a slowing economy, high inflation and the
prospect of additional taxes.
The government will send to congress later this year a tax
reform that will seek to fill a financing gap left by declining
revenue as global oil prices slumped.
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas kept his post in the
cabinet, as did Defense Minister Luis Carlos and Foreign
Minister Maria Angela Holguin.
Among new appointments are Jorge Londono as justice
minister, Clara Lopez as labor minister, and Maria Claudia
Lacouture as trade and tourism minister. Santos named German
Arce as the new mines and energy minister last week.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by David Gregorio)