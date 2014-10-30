BOGOTA Oct 30 A Colombian environmental charity
will launch a carbon trading platform in mid-2015 to companies
at home and abroad seeking to voluntarily offset emissions, it
said on Thursday, as projects in the Andean nation to cut
greenhouse gases intensify.
The Andean nation, one of the world's most biodiverse, has
up to 17 million potentially reforestable hectares, an area
larger than Greece, to generate carbon credits, said Fundacion
Natura, the charity heading up the planting initiatives around
the country.
Though Colombia does not have legally binding greenhouse gas
emissions limits, some local companies eager to show ecological
credentials have paid upfront to finance projects generating
credits independent certifiers will issue next year.
"Colombia has big potential. There are large areas available
for reforestation, and this is a big advantage in the voluntary
markets," said Alexandra Ochoa, a climate change expert from the
foundation as it announced the platform's future launch.
The creation of a voluntary market would give Colombia a
head-start for whenever it eventually committed to binding
international agreements to cut emissions, Ochoa said, which
could come about during the United Nations' COP21 climate
conference to be held in Paris next year.
Colombia's portion of the Amazon forest to the south and
areas along its Pacific coastline have huge potential to
accommodate carbon offsetting projects, the foundation said,
generating income for rural dwellers with land to spare.
As well as tree planting, the foundation is leading a
project to reduce the practice of cooking on wood fires in
impoverished rural areas, by providing more fuel-efficient
enclosed stoves which are much better for respiratory health.
Fundacion Natura is also consulting with several companies
to see how they can reduce rather than offset their emissions
and potentially qualify them to receive sellable carbon credits.
Globally around $379 million of voluntary carbon credits
representing 76 million tonnes of captured carbon or avoided
emissions, were traded last year, according to a report by
analysts Ecosystem Marketplace.
The so-called compliance carbon market, the voluntary
market's larger counterpart, is overseen by the United Nations
and used by some of signatories to the 1997 Kyoto Protocol who
have committed to cutting their total emissions.
The carbon trading platform is being developed by the Bolsa
Mercantil de Colombia (BMC), a commodities exchange used by
physical producers and consumers of farm produce including rice,
corn, soy and beef.
Reforestation projects continue to generate new carbon
credits each year due to trees' continuous growth and their
ability to absorb increasing amounts of carbon, the larger they
grow.
By boosting incomes in rural areas, the carbon-offsetting
projects may help cement the peace Colombia is striving to
achieve after 50 years of war if it can also help lure poor
farmers away from cultivation of coca whose trafficking funds
the country's leftist guerrillas groups, the FARC and ELN.
(Editing by Marcelo Teixeira and Lisa Shumaker)