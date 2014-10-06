BOGOTA Oct 6 The board of Colombia's Cementos
Argos has authorized a bond issue of up to 1 trillion pesos
($493 million), proceeds from which will be used for working
capital and debt payments, the company said in a statement over
the weekend.
Cementos Argos, the country's largest cement and
concrete maker, will have three years to issue the paper,
although typically bonds are released within a few months of the
board's approval.
The company, a subsidiary of Grupo Argos, raised 1
trillion pesos with two bond issues during 2012.
"The resources from the issues will be destined 100 percent
to debt payments and working capital," Cementos Argos said in a
statement to Colombia's financial regulator over the weekend.
Cementos Argos bonds are some of the most popular on the
Colombian market and the money raised has helped the company
fund expansion plans in Latin America and the United States.
The company said in August that it was considering buying
Holcim and Lafarge's Latin American assets, especially those in
Brazil and Mexico.
In September Cementos Argos announced the construction of a
$450 million plant in central Colombia and in January the
company purchased the assets of Vulcan Materials in the United
States for $720 million.
($1 = 2,026.20 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
