BOGOTA Oct 29 Mexico's top cement maker Cemex
officially launched on Monday the Colombian initial
public offering of its Latin American unit, with books open from
Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, the company said.
Cemex has set a range of between 11,000 and 13,500
Colombian pesos ($6.03 to $7.40) per share for the offering of
about 24 percent of its Cemex Latam Holdings unit.
The minimum amount of shares it will offer will be 50
million, it said in a notice printed in Colombian media.
The IPO could raise nearly $1 billion dollars.
Cemex was hurt by the 2008 U.S. housing meltdown shortly
after paying $16 billion to buy Australian peer Rinker. It has
been digging itself out of deep debt for the past three years.
Cemex Latam Holdings, which includes Cemex's cement and
ready-mix assets in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Brazil,
Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador, will offer 126.6 million
of its common shares, the company has said.