BRIEF-Merit Medical says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $28.25/shr
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
BOGOTA Oct 22 Cemex Latam Holdings, a subsidiary of Mexican cement maker Cemex , said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit slipped 60 percent to $35 million amid a decline in sales and currency depreciations.
Profit was down from $88 million during the same period last year.
Net consolidated sales fell 23 percent to $354 million compared with the third quarter of 2014.
Cemex Latam Holdings operates in Colombia, Brazil, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
OTTAWA, March 22 The new national budget unveiled Wednesday by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government took aim at ride-sharing providers such as Uber Technologies Inc, looking to end a tax advantage they have over traditional taxi companies.