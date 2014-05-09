CEE MARKETS-Leu leads fx retreat, investors mull ECB rate hike prospects
* Currencies off post-Fed highs, leu sets 9-month low * Expectations for Dec ECB rate hike weighs on CEE fx, bonds * Leu eased through central bank's earlier tolerance line-analysts By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, March 17 The leu led a retreat of Central European currencies and government bonds as euro zone markets priced in a likely European Central Bank interest rate hike in December. With the region's central banks retaining loose moneta