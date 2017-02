BOGOTA Oct 10 Colombia's central bank said on Monday it bought $439.9 million in U.S. dollars in September.

The central bank bought a minimum of $20 million per day in a program that ended on Sept. 30.

Dollar purchases from January to September totaled $3.72 billion, the central bank added. ($1=1,931.64 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)