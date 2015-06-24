BRIEF-Concent Holding to transfer entire project portfolio
* HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR THE TRANSFER OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL THE GROUP'S PROJECT PORTFOLIO
BOGOTA, June 24 Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate for a tenth consecutive month on Wednesday, as policymakers grapple with the twin constraints of faster inflation and an economy weakened by the plunge in global oil prices.
The seven-member board voted to maintain the lending rate at 4.5 percent, meeting the forecast of all analysts in a Reuters survey this week. (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)
* HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR THE TRANSFER OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL THE GROUP'S PROJECT PORTFOLIO
* Australian storm death toll six (Adds fresh met warnings and state of emergency in one city)