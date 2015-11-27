BRIEF-Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction wins land auctions for 1 bln yuan
April 5 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
BOGOTA Nov 27 Colombia's central bank increased the benchmark interest rate by a quarter point on Friday in an effort to stem rising inflation that is already well above the bank's target range.
The seven-member board decided to boost the lending rate to 5.50 percent, meeting the forecast of nine of 21 analysts in a Reuters survey. (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan's financial regulator said on Wednesday that companies listed on the local stock exchange had reported forex losses of T$133.9 billion ($4.4 billion) in 2016, because of the Taiwan currency's strength against the U.S. dollar.
* Says unit wins land auctions in Beijing for a combined 1.16 billion yuan ($168.43 million)