BOGOTA May 13 Colombia's economy will expand by
3.5 percent or more in 2015, a board member of the Andean
country's central bank said on Wednesday, a figure higher than
the official 3.2 percent forecast tha was announced by the bank
last week.
Board member Adolfo Meisel said economic growth will be
lifted by a weaker peso, which will stimulate exports and lead
to locally produced products being substituted for imports, and
by the startup of the export-focused Cartagena oil refinery
after a revamp.
"I think this year growth will be around 3.5 percent and it
could even be a bit higher because in the second half we will
have various factors contributing to this," Meisel told
reporters at an event organized by the central bank and the
International Monetary Fund.
Central bank director Jose Dario Uribe announced last week
the institution had cut its 2015 growth forecast to a most
probable 3.2 percent, down from 3.6 percent previously.
Last year's sharp drop in the price of oil, Colombia's top
export and key source of government income, has hit economic
growth, which has been 4 percent or higher every year since
2010.
Commenting on the central bank's lower estimate, Colombian
President Juan Manuel Santos, whose government has a higher
forecast of 3.5 percent to 4 percent, said the bank's new
estimate was overly pessimistic.
Another central bank co-director at the event, Cesar
Vallejo, said the Andean country's 4.5 percent benchmark
interest rate provides some monetary stimulus for growth and
therefore should not be cut.
