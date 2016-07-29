(New throughout, adds background from Reuters poll, comment
from President Santos)
BOGOTA, July 29 Colombia's central bank will
likely raise its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-percentage
point on Friday even though the economy remains sluggish, as
fast-climbing consumer prices put its 2017 inflation target at
risk, analysts said.
The seven-member board's decision may well be split as some
policymakers believe the rate should be held at 7.5 percent to
allow breathing space for the economy and as increases in
consumer prices are seen as temporary.
In a Reuters poll published last week, 16 out of 22 analysts
bet the rate would be raised to 7.75 percent, while the
remaining six forecast the bank would hold.
The market had expected the bank to pause its monetary
tightening cycle after last month's rate increase, but annual
inflation accelerated to an unexpectedly high 8.6 percent in
June, reflecting the possible need for another hike.
Should the 25 basis points rate hike materialize, it would
mark the 11th straight month the bank has voted to increase
borrowing costs, pushing the rate up a cumulative 325 basis
points to 7.75 percent.
"Although the majority of the board believes that its work
in this upward cycle is almost complete, as long as inflation
continues to surprise on the upside as in June, the response of
the monetary authority will be to continue increasing the rate,"
said Bancolombia analyst Rupert Stebbings, who sees a divided
vote.
"The most recent readings of leading indicators suggest a
slowdown in productive activity in the second quarter larger
than expected."
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas, who represents the
government on the board, said after the central bank's June 22
hike that it would mark the end of the credit tightening cycle.
President Juan Manuel Santos added voice to that on Friday,
calling on the bank to halt rate rises to avoid affecting growth
and employment.
"A rise in the rate at this time, at this very sensitive
moment for the international economy, could affect growth and
employment," the president said on public radio. "It will bring
more complications than benefits."
A drought across the nation, a 45-day truckers strike which
ended last week, and the weakened peso currency have pressured
inflation as food and energy prices rise, sending inflationary
outlooks higher.
Consumer prices are expected to head even closer to 9
percent in July because of the strike. The bank aims for
inflation to fall within the 2 percent to 4 percent long-term
target range by the end of next year.
