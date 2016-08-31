BOGOTA Aug 31 Colombia's central bank is
expected to hold its benchmark lending rate for the first time
in a year on Friday to help a sluggish economy, even though
inflation remains well above the target.
The seven-member board will probably maintain the lending
rate at 7.75 percent after raising it 325 basis points over 11
consecutive months. The vote would meet expectations of 15 out
of 21 analysts in a Reuters poll published last week.
The board's decision has been split recently, with some
policymakers believing the rate should have been held at 7.5
percent in July to allow breathing space for the economy, saying
increases in consumer prices are temporary.
The government revealed on Monday that second-quarter gross
domestic product grew a slower-than-expected 2 percent annually
- a seven-year-low - and prompted Finance Minister Mauricio
Cardenas to revise his 2016 growth estimate downward to 2.5
percent from 3 percent. The central bank expects annual growth
of 2.3 percent.
Cardenas, who represents the government on the central
bank's board, called again for the rate to be held this month.
"My position on interest rates is well known; the growth
figures yesterday reaffirmed the view that we have expressed in
recent months," he said Tuesday.
"There is a slowdown."
A hold vote would bring an end to the bank's yearlong
tightening cycle, which has tried to ease stubborn inflation,
which at 8.97 percent in July was more than double the bank's
target range of 2 percent to 4 percent.
"We believe the data to take into account in Colombia's
economy today is not inflation; it's the growth figures," said
Otman Gordillo, chief economist at brokerage AdCap Securities in
Bogota. "It was striking, the weakness seen in most of the
leading numbers."
Mining, which includes petroleum production, fell 7.1
percent during the quarter.
"This necessarily should make the central bank move downward
quickly, maybe before the end of 2016," said Gordillo.
Other analysts reckon the bank should take one final shot at
inflation before changing course.
Inflation has been pressured by the El Nino drought, a
45-day trucker strike which ended last month, and the weakened
peso currency, which have all raised food and energy prices,
sending inflationary outlooks higher.
"We hope the bank raises another 25 basis points, taking the
rate to 8 percent given that in July inflation was so high that
it was beyond all estimates by the central bank's technical
team," said Juan David Ballen, economist at brokerage Casa de
Bolsa.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)