(Adds detail and comment)
BOGOTA Oct 28 Colombia's central bank held its
benchmark interest rate unchanged on Friday as policymakers
attempt to quell stubbornly high inflation even as economic
growth slows.
The seven-member board voted unanimously to maintain the
lending rate at 7.75 percent for a third month after raising it
325 basis points over the course of a year to ease inflationary
pressure.
The bank has sought to ease inflation even as economic
growth slows amid a slump in crude oil prices. The bank on
Friday cut its economic growth estimate for the year to 2
percent from 2.3 percent.
Consumer prices have begun to fall after reaching nearly 9
percent in July. They will probably continue to recede now that
a prolonged drought, truckers strike and currency depreciation,
which lead to spikes in consumer prices, have eased, the bank
said.
"The effects of strong temporary supply shocks that diverted
the inflation target are beginning to dilute at a slightly
higher rate than expected. This is indicated by the slowdown in
food CPI and the recent behavior of prices most impacted by the
last strong nominal depreciation," the bank statement said.
Inflation reached 7.27 percent for the 12 months ending in
September, down from a high of 8.91 percent in July, but still
well above the bank's long-term target range of between 2
percent and 4 percent.
Food prices, which make up about 30 percent of the inflation
index, should continue to fall until at least the first quarter
of next year, policymakers said.
In a Reuters poll published on Monday, all 15 analysts
expected the interest rate to be held this month. Three said
policymakers would begin cutting the rate in November or
December.
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said a rate cut would
need to wait.
"When there's total certainty that next year's inflation is
within the target range of 2-4 percent, that's when we can start
adopting measures to cut the interest rate," said Cardenas, who
represents the government on the board.
The government recently presented a tax reform aimed at
raising billions of dollars in the coming years to make up for
lost oil revenue and preserve its investment-grade credit
rating.
The reform would raise the value-added tax to 19 percent
from 16 percent, excluding basic products like food and
medications.
"Given the negative effects of falling oil prices on public
finances, the proposed structural tax reform presented by the
government to Congress is a fundamental action that contributes
to long-term growth," the bank said.
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas, Monica Garcia, Helen Murphy and
Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)