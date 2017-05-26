(Adds quotes, details)
By Julia Symmes Cobb and Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA May 26 Colombia's central bank lowered
its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday in a
bid to boost a slowing economy, despite an uptick in inflation
estimates and some members' support for a more severe 50-point
cut.
The move to reduce the rate to 6.25 percent, supported by
four of seven policymakers, represented a more moderate position
compared to the board's 50-basis-point reduction last month, and
marks the fifth cut in an easing cycle meant to bolster Latin
America's fourth-largest economy.
Colombia's economy was hit hard by the global fall in prices
for crude oil, coupled with inflation figures that reached more
than double the central bank's 2 percent to 4 percent target
range last year.
There is "uncertainty" about how quickly inflation will fall
to an ideal 3 percent, a statement read by bank chief Juan Jose
Echavarria said.
Analysts' inflation expectations for the close of this year
were up to 4.45 percent in the Reuters poll, from 4.40 percent
in the April survey.
The board is divided between those concerned about further
inflation increases and those worried about growth figures,
Echavarria said.
"Inflation has behaved well, but not all is well, there are
some blemishes, some are worried about indexation, others are
worried that a good part was due to food prices and that there's
not good news for growth," he told journalists.
"I keep thinking that hopefully we will be as close to 4
percent as possible, but what has been emphasized is that the
most important thing is to keep moving on the path to 3 percent
next year," Echavarria said.
Analysts said inflation expectations looked to have
motivated the board's decision.
"Colombia's central bank didn't provide much of an
explanation for its decision to slow the pace of interest rate
cuts," Capital Economics said in a note to investors, "but our
sense is that it may have been spooked by April's inflation
data, which were a touch stronger than expected."
Gross domestic product grew less than expected in the first
quarter, coming in at 1.1 percent year-on-year, below bank
predictions of 1.3 percent.
"The growing weakness of economic activity" and a risk
economic deterioration would go beyond the damage caused by the
fall in crude prices pushed the board to continue cuts, the
statement said.
Indicators suggest sluggish economic activity for the second
quarter, the statement added.
The bank predicts 2017 growth at 1.8 percent, well below the
government target of 2.5 percent.
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Nelson Bocanegra,
additional reporting by Carlos Vargas and Luis Jaime Acosta;
Editing by Paul Simao and Sandra Maler)