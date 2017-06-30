BOGOTA, June 30 Colombia's central bank board is
expected to cut the key lending rate on Friday in an effort to
boost a sluggish economy, though policymakers are likely divided
over the size and pace of cuts as inflation expectations
remained above target.
Thirteen of 22 analysts in a Reuters survey published last
week predicted a reduction of 25 basis points to 6 percent,
while nine expected the trim to be 50 basis points. The board
meeting begins at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT).
Bank chief Juan Jose Echavarria indicated this month the
rate could come down to as low as 5.25 percent by year end, but
the seven-member board has not been unanimous since late last
year.
"The debate will focus on the balance of risks between
inflation and economic growth below potential," said Carolina
Monzon, an analyst at Itau in Colombia.
A cut would mark the sixth reduction in an easing cycle
intended to bolster Latin America's fourth-largest economy, hit
hard by the global fall in prices for crude oil as it struggled
with high inflation.
While the policy board is aware of the need to lower the
cost of money to encourage consumer spending, it must ensure the
decision does not end up stimulating inflation, which remains
above the target range of 2 percent to 4 percent. The bank
expects the economy to expand about 1.8 percent in 2017.
"It's the bank's last opportunity to cut the rate because in
the second half we'll see an increase in inflation as a result
of the base effect of 2016, not counting possible inflationary
pressures resulting from the increase in the rate of exchange,
said Eduardo Bolanos, an economist at insurer Positiva.
Inflation expectations for the close of this year were up to
4.30 percent in the Reuters poll. Annual inflation in May
reached 4.37 percent.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Helen Murphy; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)