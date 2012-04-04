(Recasts; adds details on reserve measure, context)
BOGOTA, April 4 Colombia's interest rate hike
cycle may not be over despite a pause in March, after several
members of the central bank board noted that "additional
adjustments" to monetary policy may be necessary, according to
minutes published on Wednesday.
The board voted unanimously in the March 23 meeting to leave
the benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.25 percent following a
year-long, 225-basis-point rise that has helped cool inflation
in one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies.
The minutes signaled concern among Colombian policymakers
that a continued credit expansion may be pressuring consumer
prices even though inflation has decelerated and tighter
monetary policy helped slow growth in the fourth quarter.
"Given the data now at hand, and even considering the recent
trend in inflation, several board members noted that
inflationary pressures continue to weigh on the (balance of
risks), which means additional adjustments in monetary policy
might be necessary," the minutes read.
Other board members noted that "the neutral range of the
bank's intervention rate has been achieved already."
Inflation slowed in February to 0.61 percent from 0.73
percent in January.
Though growth in the fourth quarter was the slowest in a
year at 1.3 percent, compared to 5.9 percent for all of 2011,
the bank noted that first-quarter expansion appeared robust -
providing further justification for central bank hawks.
"With respect to the economic situation in the first quarter
of 2012, the figures on hand point to good performance," the
minutes said. "Household consumption continues to be favored by
consumer confidence, which is relatively high, despite the
decline witnessed in February."
RESERVE REQUIREMENTS
Changes to monetary policy could include "macro-prudential
measures," which are meant to restrict liquidity and combat
inflation without raising interest rates.
One central bank member requested the creation of a "reserve
requirement for consumer lending."
This would likely require banks to set aside a percentage of
all new consumer loans, according to one expert consulted by
Reuters, in contrast to broader reserve requirements in which
banks must leave a percentage of deposits with the central bank.
The bank has raised concerns in recent months about the
risks of Colombia's growing middle class taking on too much bank
debt to buy new cars, real estate and home appliances.
Higher interest rates make the peso more
attractive to investors given near-zero yields in the United
States and Europe. It has rallied nearly 9 percent since the
start of the year.
Though Colombia has been largely shielded from the global
downturn, industry leaders including coffee and banana growers
have complained that a stronger currency makes their exports
less competitive in global markets.
The minutes made no mention of measures to stem the
strengthening currency. Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry
said in a recent interview with local media that Colombia is
considering "aggressive" intervention to prevent the peso from
appreciating further.
