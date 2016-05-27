BOGOTA May 27 Colombia's central bank will
likely raise its benchmark interest rate to 7.25 percent on
Friday, the final increase in a nine-month tightening cycle
meant to combat high inflation, as opinions begin to diverge on
whether more hikes are needed.
The seven-member board will vote to raise the rate by 25
basis points, according to 14 out of 18 analysts in a poll by
Reuters published late last week. The reminder predicted an
increase of 50 basis points or a hold in the rate.
Analysts said the increase would help calm inflation, which
is running at almost double the upper level of the central
bank's long-term 2 to 4 percent target range, and cool internal
demand, which has fallen less than expected by the bank.
"We changed our call from pause to one more hike in this
cycle. A hike this Friday would be associated with the staff's
inflation forecast and doubts about the policy rate that is
consistent with inflation convergence," Citibank said this week
in a note to investors.
The central bank and analysts say inflation will begin to
ease in the second half of the year after reaching close to 8
percent recently, and finish 2016 at just below 6 percent.
Should the 25-point estimate prove correct, it would mark
the ninth consecutive month the central bank has increased the
rate, accumulating 275 basis points in raises.
Though most analysts said a raise on Friday will mark the
end of the recent tightening cycle, others did not rule out the
possibility of sharper increases.
"The discussion regarding demand pressures (national
spending over national income) and the objective of achieving
the inflation target in 2017, led us to consider an additional
50 basis point increase in the monetary policy rate," BBVA said
in a note.
Other analysts said the bank may leave the rate unchanged in
the face of weak economic data, including industrial output
increases in March which fell to 1.4 percent from over 8 percent
in previous months and March retail sales which fell 2.9
percent.
"The recent data on industrial production and retail sales
came out a bit badly," said Paula Garcia of AdCap brokerage.
"They are indicators that show in some ways the effect the rate
rises are beginning to have on the economy."
Last month the board lowered its economic growth forecast
for 2016 to between 1.5 and 3.2 percent, with 2.5 percent as
most probable, down from its previous likely estimate of 2.7
percent.
Moody's affirmed Colombia's issuer and bond ratings at BAA2
on Thursday, maintaining its stable outlook on the country and
easing downgrade worries.
