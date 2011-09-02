* Board members eye U.S., Europe

* Still concerned about inflation risk

* Global slowdown could hit Colombia

BOGOTA, Sept 2 Shaky financial markets and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe are weighing on Colombia's central bank, which last month paused in hiking interest rates but is still concerned the economy may overheat.

Last month it held rates steady after six straight months of hikes, citing concerns over turbulence in global financial markets and its possible impact on economic growth. For more see [ID:nN1E77I0ZA].

But the bank's board members also noted the inflationary risks of leaving rates low for a prolonged period, according to minutes released on Friday from the Aug. 19 decision to leave the benchmark rate at 4.50 percent.

"They are accepting that the interest rate is low and they're leaving the door open to resume hikes," said Julian Marquez, an analyst at Interbolsa brokerage.

Marquez expects the bank to resume raising rates in February or March next year to keep a lid on rising prices in Latin America's fifth-largest economy.

While the United States struggles with high unemployment and the risk of falling back into recession, emerging market countries like Colombia have seen their economies grow briskly since the global credit crisis, raising concerns on inflation.

But with a darkening outlook in the United States and Europe, investors have recently swung from expecting hikes to pricing in policy loosening in Chile and Mexico -- where the central bank recently opened the door to rate cuts [ID:nN1E77P0KW], while Brazil this week steeply cut its benchmark Selic rate.

Colombia's central bank said uncertainty in U.S. and European financial markets is affecting economic growth in Asia and Latin America.

"The question is to what point this growth can be sustained if the markets in the advanced economies -- which absorb most of the exports of emerging countries -- continue to weaken," the minutes said.

Colombia's next rate decision is on Sept. 30 and many economists expect the bank to keep rates steady. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish)