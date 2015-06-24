(Adds eyes on U.S. monetary policy, trade, paragraphs 9-12)
By Peter Murphy and Helen Murphy
BOGOTA, June 24 Colombia's central bank held its
benchmark interest rate for a 10th consecutive month on
Wednesday, as policymakers grappled with the twin constraints of
inflationary pressure and an economy weakened by the drop in
global oil prices.
The seven-member board voted unanimously to maintain the
lending rate at 4.5 percent, meeting the forecast of all
analysts in a Reuters survey this week.
Inflation has exceeded the bank's target of 2-4 percent
since February, though the board expects it to come back within
the range this year.
The board cited slightly easing inflation, slowing domestic
demand, an expected slackening in the pace of investment and
falling unemployment as key factors influencing its decision.
"The slowdown that began in late 2014 continued in 2015,"
the bank said in its statement. "Inflation fell and expectations
remain close to 3 percent. Domestic spending in the economy
continues its adjustment process due to the lower dynamic of
national income."
Economic growth is likely to slip below 4 percent this year
for the first time since 2009, while inflation has hovered above
the upper limit of the central bank's 2 percent to 4 percent
target range since February, limiting policymakers' options.
Inflation was running at 4.41 percent in May while in that
month in 2014, it was 2.93 percent.
"Data for the second quarter of 2015 suggests that the
Colombian economy continues to adjust to new external conditions
and that household spending could show moderate growth," the
bank statement said, highlighting signs of quicker expansion in
major developed economies including the U.S., Europe and Japan.
With inflation the main guiding indicator of monetary
policy, recent higher inflation would not be consistent with an
interest rate cut, Citibank in Bogota said in a statement after
the board's decision.
"All in all, we expect the bank to keep rates at 4.50
percent for the remainder of the year," Citibank said.
Expectations that rate increases in the United States are
now more imminent as its economy shows signs of renewed pep, are
likely to be a key consideration for monetary policy in Colombia
and other emerging markets in the coming months.
Rate increases in the United States would make its bonds a
more attractive investment and could draw portfolio investment
out of Colombia. That would maintain pressure on the Andean
country to keep interest rate spreads competitive to prevent the
currency from weakening and inflation from speeding up.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy, Helen Murphy, Nelson Bocanegra and
Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Diane Craft and David Gregorio)