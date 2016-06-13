BOGOTA, June 13 Recent data on Colombia's inflation shows that prices are close to beginning their decline, even while the number in May was more than double the central bank's target range, one of seven policymakers said on Monday.

Juan Pablo Zarate, who votes on the central bank's board, told Reuters inflation will probably continue to rise slightly in June after strong energy prices pushed the index higher in May, before starting its decline thereafter.

Annual inflation hit 8.23 percent last month, well above the upper limit of the bank's target range of 2-4 percent. Prices have been increasing as drought weighed on food prices and a weakening currency and energy prices also pressured the index.

Zarate expects that to ease soon as basic prices are showing a downward tendency.

"More than the precise monthly inflation number, which is affected by this phenomenon, the news in May is that after many months, the average of basic inflation is beginning to decline, and that's a step in the process that we see as the convergence of inflation" toward the target, Zarate said in an interview.

Inflation could pick up slightly in June, and then in the two months following there will be the start of a "systemic" reduction in prices, he said

The central bank has raised the benchmark lending rate 275 basis points over nine consecutive months in a bid to ease stubborn inflation. Last month policymakers pushed up the rate to 7.25 percent.

"There are elements that make one think that things are working in line with the logic the bank has," Zarate said, declining to say whether he believes the bank should continue to raise the key lending rate.

The decision to lift the rate a quarter point in May was not unanimous, with a minority calling for a half point increase.

"Given that demand is not the principal factor in inflation growth, we don't need contractionist interest rates like during the 2007 and 2008 cycle," he said. (Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Sandra Maler)