BOGOTA Nov 11 Some members of Colombia central
bank board believe there is a "high" risk inflation in 2017 will
not fall to within the bank's long-term target range, minutes
from the bank's October meeting released on Friday said, as
consumer prices continue to ease from highs of nearly 9 percent.
The seven-member board voted unanimously to maintain the
lending rate at 7.75 percent for a third time last month, after
raising it 325 basis points over the course of a year to battle
inflationary pressure.
At the time, policymakers said prices will probably continue
to recede now that a prolonged drought, truckers strike and
currency depreciation, which lead to spikes in inflation, have
eased. Twelve-month inflation figures reached 8.97 percent in
July, but were down to 6.48 percent in October.
The bank's long-term target range is between 2 percent and 4
percent.
"According to what modeling shows, and not yet taking into
account the effects of tax reform, there is still a high risk of
not getting to the superior limit of the target range in 2017,"
the minutes said, adding that moving the figure to within the
range is the "principal challenge" of Colombian monetary policy.
The government has said inflation will close this year at
5.8 percent, while the bank projects 6.1 percent. Those figures
would make 2016 the second year in a row inflation has been
above the target range.
Board members "maintain that stability in the rate is still
required, in the sense that a firmer anchoring of the
expectations to the target is necessary," the minutes added.
