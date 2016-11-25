BRIEF-American River Bankshares resumes quarterly cash dividend at $0.05 per share
* American River Bankshares resumes quarterly cash dividend at $0.05 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA Nov 25 Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate on Friday as policymakers attempt to quell stubbornly high inflation even as economic growth slows.
The seven-member board voted to maintain the lending rate at 7.75 percent, as predicted by analysts in a Reuters survey.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy)
* CU Bancorp reports record fourth quarter and record annual net income for 2016 with record quarterly and annual revenues
ANKARA, Jan 26 Turkey on Thursday heaped more pressure on banks to boost lending, with one deputy prime minister saying they should "make sacrifices" to help the economy, comments unlikely to sit well with investors spooked by slowing growth and a sliding lira.