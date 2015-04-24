BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
BOGOTA, April 24 The decision by Colombia's central bank to hold the benchmark interest rate at 4.5 percent was reached unanimously, bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said on Friday. (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.