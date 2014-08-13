BOGOTA Aug 13 Some members of Colombia's central bank board voted to hold the benchmark interest rate steady at 4 percent last month due to risks to the economy from lower oil revenue and a bigger current account deficit, Cesar Vallejo, a bank director, said in an interview.

The seven-member monetary policy board agreed in July to raise the lending rate a quarter point to 4.25 percent in a majority vote that broke recent unanimity in the decisions.

While the bank does not usually reveal the exact breakdown of how board members vote, Vallejo told Reuters late Tuesday that "some" voted to maintain the interest rate, but it was not a four-to-three split.

Vallejo also said the government's decision to delay the sale of its majority stake in power utility Isagen by up to one year was "complicated news" that would need to be discussed at the next monetary policy meeting on Aug. 29.

The government hopes to raise as much as $3 billion from the sale to invest in roads and other infrastructure.

Economic growth in the second quarter could come in above the bank's official estimate of 4.3 percent, Vallejo said, expressing his own opinion. Full-year 2014 growth is likely to reach the bank's forecast of 5 percent, he said. (Reporting by Helen Murphy and Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)