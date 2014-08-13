(Adds comment, detail on monetary policy)

By Helen Murphy and Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA Aug 13 Risks to Colombia's economy from lower oil revenue and a bigger current account deficit led some members of the central bank's board to vote to hold the benchmark interest rate steady last month, Cesar Vallejo, a bank director, said in an interview.

The seven-member monetary policy board decided in July to raise the lending rate a quarter point to 4.25 percent in a majority vote that broke recent unanimity in the decisions. Some members had voted to hold the rate at 4 percent, Vallejo told Reuters late Tuesday.

Colombia's economy has accelerated this year to levels that have surprised the market, but a decline in revenue from the oil sector due to increasing attacks from Marxist rebels and weak oil prices are beginning to reduce government income.

"The risks come down to government income, mostly via the mining and oil sector," said Vallejo, 72, who has been a board member for five years. He did not reveal how he voted.

"Colombia is not an oil producing country and we are dependent on that sector."

The government is struggling to boost oil reserves, which have stagnated at around seven years' worth of production.

Vallejo told Reuters the current account deficit has started to concern some members. The bank's technical staff estimated the deficit could reach 3.7 percent or 3.8 percent this year.

"Some pessimists say 4 percent. We don't like that," he said. The current account is a country's widest measurement of foreign exchange flows, including trade, services, interest payments and remittances.

While the bank does not usually reveal the exact breakdown of how board members vote, Vallejo said it was a "solid" majority in which "some" voted to maintain the interest rate, but it was not a four-to-three split.

Although the decision was not unanimous, the board agrees the economy is healthy, inflation expectations are controlled and the external situation remains weak, he said.

"I don't think that the positions on the board are that distant, we are much closer, and so to arrive at unanimous decisions isn't difficult."

The government's decision on Tuesday to delay the sale of its majority stake in power utility Isagen by up to one year is "complicated news" that would need to be discussed at the next monetary policy meeting on Aug. 29, he said.

The government hopes to raise as much as $3 billion from the sale to invest in roads and other infrastructure.

Economic growth in the second quarter could come in above the bank's official estimate of 4.3 percent, Vallejo said, expressing his own opinion. Full-year 2014 growth is likely to reach the bank's forecast of 5 percent, he said.

As part of its efforts to protect the economy from external shocks, the central bank has enough room to continue buying dollars to accumulate international reserves beyond a September deadline, Vallejo said.

Dollar purchases are a tool the bank uses to reduce volatility in the currency, which has strengthened 2.6 percent this year after weakening 9 percent last year and rising 9 percent in 2012. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)