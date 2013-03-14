* Repairs to take 3-4 days due to extent of the damage
* Cerrejon: has enough stocks at port to keep exporting
* It was the third attack against the company this year
By Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, March 14 Colombia's FARC rebels blew up
the rail line of Colombia's largest coal exporter, Cerrejon, on
Thursday, taking the train out of commission for up to four days
but not impeding exports, military and company officials said.
The latest attack comes only days after Cerrejon and its
workers signed a wage deal to end a strike that paralyzed
exports for a month and cost the Andean nation millions of
dollars in lost royalties.
"Around 4:45 a.m. (0945 GMT), the train, which was headed
toward the coal port of Puerto Bolivar, was attacked with
explosives ... which produced the derailment of 17 wagons,"
Cerrejon said in a statement.
The company, a joint venture between Anglo American,
BHP Billiton and Xstrata, did not blame any
specific group in the country for the assault.
Juan Carlos Restrepo, vice president of public affairs for
the company, said it would take three to four days to repair the
damages, but port and mining operations would continue.
The company had enough stocks at the port to continue
exporting, he said.
The military accused the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia, known as the FARC, of being behind the attack.
The FARC rebel group and the government are currently trying
to reach a peace deal in talks in Cuba.
In late February, assailants blew up four trucks at
Cerrejon's Mina Sur mining area in Guajira province. There was
another bombing of the railway earlier this year.
In 2012, Cerrejon was attacked seven times.
"We call on the authorities ... to redouble efforts to
ensure our safety and that of the company," the Sintracarbon
union said in a statement.
On Monday, Cerrejon and its labor union signed a three-year
wage agreement ending a walkout by workers that started on Feb.
7 and forced the company to declare force majeure on some
cargoes.
Guajira province is known as a Wild West-type region in
Colombia where smugglers and drug runners use the long border
with neighboring Venezuela as well as access to the Caribbean
sea to ship their illegal wares.
The flow of contraband through the region is believed to
date back to the 16th century when local indigenous people sold
pearls to passing European merchants.
The FARC has had a limited presence in Guajira after the
entrance of right-wing paramilitary groups in the 2000s pushed
the guerrillas into remote areas of the province.
According to one study, the main actors in the region are
the new criminal gangs that emerged from the demobilization of
paramilitary groups and the breakup of the traditional cartels.
Oil and mining operations have been targets for armed groups
as well as labor unrest, although security for businesses has
vastly improved since a U.S.-backed offensive against
anti-government guerrillas and drug gangs was launched in 2002.
Improved security has helped attract billions of dollars in
new investment as explorers push into more areas in search of
minerals and oil. In 2012, Colombia brought in $16 billion in
foreign investment, up from around $2 billion in 2002.