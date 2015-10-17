(Corrects number of days blockade lasted throughout to four from five)

BOGOTA Oct 17 The private railway line of Colombia's largest coal miner, joint venture Cerrejon, has reopened after employees from the security firm charged with safeguarding it blocked transport for four days, Cerrejon said on Saturday.

"This morning the illegal blockade by a group of employees of security firm VISE - which provides security on the Cerrejon rail line - and which from Tuesday 13 October has detained the operations of Cerrejon, was lifted," the company said in a statement.

Cerrejon told Reuters by telephone that the VISE employees have demanded a salary increase in addition to several other requests. Officials from VISE were not immediately available for comment.

Cerrejon is a joint venture between BHP Billiton , Anglo American Plc and Glencore Xstrata . It has been producing coal in Colombia since the mid-1980s under a concession that runs until 2033.