BOGOTA Aug 24 Colombia's largest coal exporter, Cerrejon, plans to expand production some 25 percent to 40 million tonnes annually by 2015, with an investment of $1.3 billion. [ID:nN1E77M0JV]

Cerrejon is a joint venture owned equally by diversified miners BHP Billiton (BLT.L), Anglo American (AAL.L) and Xstrata XTA.L.

Here are some facts about Cerrejon.

CERREJON MINE AND EXPORTS

With five contracted areas spanning 69,000 hectares (170,000 acres), Cerrejon has measured coal reserves of around 1.2 billion tonnes. The company exports more than 50 percent of its thermal coal to Europe and nearly 20 percent to North America -- its two main markets. For a graphic on Cerrejon's exports, click link.reuters.com/kec96p

COAL TYPES AND QUALITY

* D modified - 11,000 BTU/pound gross and 10,439 BTU/pound net or 5,799 kc/kg. Content of sulfur is 0.7 percent, ash 10.3 percent, volatile matter 32.50 pct and moisture 13 percent.

* D spec - 11,300 BTU/pound gross and 10,741 BTU/pound net or 5,967 kc/kg. Content of sulfur is 0.63 percent, ash 8.6 percent, volatile matter 33 percent and moisture 12.8 percent.

* E spec - 10,600 BTU/pound and 10,030 BTU/pound net or 5,572 kc/kg. Content of sulfur 0.68 percent, ash 12 percent, volatile matter 32 percent and moisture 13.8 percent.

RAILWAY

A 150-km (93-mile) railway runs from the mines to Puerto Bolivar on the Caribbean coast, and the company uses 130 coal cars. It takes 12 hours to load, transport, unload and return to the mine. Around 7 trains run daily, according to a market research report.

PUERTO BOLIVAR

The port can handle Capesize vessels. The navigation channel is 19 meters (62 feet) in depth, 225 meters (735 feet) in width and 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) in length. The average shiploading rate is 6,000 tonnes per hour and can peak at up to 9,000 tonnes hourly. The maximum capacity limit is 800,000 tonnes at the port, but the company usually has between 400,000 and 600,000 tonnes at the facility, according to officials.

- Sources: Cerrejon customers, company websites, market research reports, Reuters. (Reporting by Jack Kimball in Bogota and Jackie Cowhig in London; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)