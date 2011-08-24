* Cerrejon plans output of 34 mln T in '13, 37 mln in '14

* Expects to spend 50-60 pct of $1.3 bln on construction

* Company studying possible expansion to 60 mln T/year

* Still has "some" tonnage for sale in Q4 this year

By Jack Kimball

BOGOTA, Aug 24 Colombia's largest coal producer, Cerrejon, plans to spend around 50-60 percent of a $1.3 billion expansion budget on construction and the rest on equipment, its president said on Wednesday.

The company's plans to boost output to 40 million tonnes per year are key as the Andean country hopes to double coal output. Colombia is the world's No. 4 coal exporter.

President Leon Teicher of Cerrejon -- a joint venture between BHP Billiton ( BLT.L ), Anglo American ( AAL.L ) and Xstrata XTA.L -- said that construction has already started and that it would go until 2013.

"Basically what we're doing is adding another berth and another shiploader at the port. That is the bottleneck that we're breaking," Teicher told journalists.

"Then we're adding a substantial amount of mining equipment to mine 25 percent more tonnes (of coal) and 25 percent more waste material. We're adding rolling stock equipment, railroad equipment and some construction along the railway line."

Teicher said production -- currently at 32 million tonnes per year -- would rise to 34 million tonnes in 2013, 37 million tonnes in 2014 and 40 million tonnes in 2015.

"The deposit permits it, the market wants it."

Colombia's coal industry is dominated by major producers with their own port and rail facilities such as Cerrejon, Glencore ( GLEN.L ) and U.S. miner Drummond [DRMND.UL]. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic on Colombian coal output, exports:

FACTBOX on Cerrejon: [ID:nN05192802]

FACTBOX on Colombia coal ports: [ID:nN30166736] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Cerrejon plans to build a second berth at its port with two loading points and also another shiploader with a capacity of 12,000 tonnes per hour, Teicher said. "There will be dredging. That's an important part of the investment."

Cerrejon may decide to take on some debt to fund the expansion, although Teicher said the shareholders had the money to fund the project.

2011 OUTPUT, FUTURE EXPANSION PLANS

All the major thermal coal producers in Colombia have expansion plans for their mines and export infrastructure, which the government hopes will double coal production in coming years in the Latin American nation.

Colombia's energy ministry expects coal output this year to jump 17 percent to 87 million tonnes versus 2010, close to the capacity limit of ports. [ID:nN31269660]

Teicher said Cerrejon's output was "fully sold" for the third quarter, but the company had "some tonnes" for sale in the fourth quarter. Cerrejon expects 32.5 million tonnes in output this year with 500,000 going to replenish stocks.

He said Cerrejon plans to send about 5 percent to Asia this year, down from about 10 percent in 2010. High freight costs often deter Asian countries from buying Colombian coal.

Teicher said the company was mulling an expansion plan to boost annual production to 60 million tonnes and was undertaking public consultations about the idea.

The project would need environmental licenses, feasibility studies, approval from the energy and environmental ministries, as well as approval from shareholders.

"That's going to take us 2 to 3 years. We're not going to be talking about an approved (plan) until most likely middle to the second half of 2014," he said.

(Reporting by Jack Kimball;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)