BOGOTA, Sept 6 Cerrejon President and CEO Leon Teicher has resigned from Colombia's largest coal exporter for personal and family reasons and will stop working at the end of 2011, the company said on Tuesday.

Cerrejon -- a joint venture between BHP Billiton (BLT.L), Anglo American (AAL.L) and Xstrata XTA.L -- produces and exports around 32 million tonnes per year of thermal coal from Colombia, the world's No. 4 coal exporter.

The company said in a statement that Teicher would leave his post from Dec. 31 this year.

The diversified miners, which own Cerrejon, are investing $1.3 billion to expand production by 25 percent to 40 million tonnes of coal by the end of 2015. (Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by David Gregorio)