SANTA MARTA, Colombia Dec 4 Drummond Co
, one of Colombia's largest coal miners, lost between
4.5 million and 5 million tonnes of exports this year because of
a ban on nighttime train transport, company president Jose
Miguel Linares said Friday.
The nine-month-long restriction, lifted late last month by a
tribunal in Cesar province, banned the Fenoco coal train from
operating between 10:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. after community
complaints.
The U.S.-based company, which sends most of its output to
Europe and other countries in Latin America, will export some 28
million tonnes of coal this year, Linares told journalists at
the company's port near Santa Marta.
Exports will reach between 34 million and 35 million tonnes
in 2016, Linares said, while production figures will be slightly
lower.
The court in Cesar said efforts by Fenoco to lessen dust and
noise had shown results.
The 226-km (140-mile) railway is also used by Glencore PLC's
(RIC) Prodeco unit and Murray Energy's (RIC) Colombian Natural
Resources.
