BOGOTA, Sept 30 A Colombian tribunal has
authorized lifting for fifteen days restrictions imposed on the
use of the Fenoco coal railway in the nation's north to allow a
probe of the noise levels, judicial and company officials said
on Wednesday.
The order eases a ruling that bans the railway's use between
10:30 p.m. and 04:30 a.m. (0330 and 0930 GMT) in response to
complaints of noise by residents of one municipality it crosses.
The ban will be lifted starting on Oct. 1, according to a
court document.
Shortening the workday by six hours impacted companies
carrying coal to export terminals on the Caribbean coast for the
three miners that operate the railway: U.S.-based Drummond Co
Inc, Glencore PLC's Prodeco unit and
Colombia Natural Resource.
Together, the three miners using the 226-km (140-mile) track
produce more than half of Colombia's annual output of roughly 90
million tonnes.
The complaint over noise and dust dispersed by the coal
trains came from residents of the municipality of Bosconia in
the northern province of Cesar.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Helen Murphy;
Editing by Bernard Orr)