BOGOTA Oct 16 A Colombian tribunal has extended
until the end of October the lifting of restrictions imposed on
the use of the Fenoco coal railway in the nation's north,
judicial and company officials said on Friday.
The order will allow another two weeks to probe noise levels
on the railway. The ban was imposed on nighttime use of the
train between 10:30 p.m. and 04:30 a.m. (0330 and 0930 GMT) in
response to complaints by residents of one municipality.
The initial ruling ran through Oct. 15.
Shortening the workday by six hours impacted companies
carrying coal to export terminals on the Caribbean coast for the
three miners that operate the railway: U.S.-based Drummond Co
Inc, Glencore PLC's Prodeco unit and Murray
Energy's Colombia Natural Resources.
Together, the three miners using the 226-km (140-mile) track
produce more than half of Colombia's annual output of roughly 90
million tonnes.
The complaint over noise and dust dispersed by the coal
trains came from residents of the municipality of Bosconia in
the northern province of Cesar.
