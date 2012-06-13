* Vale, Drummond, Prodeco modified permits rejected
* Firms likely to adjust, resubmit environmental requests
* Unlikely to have long-term impact on expansion plans
By Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, June 13 Colombia's environmental
licensing authority has rejected requests to modify permits for
coal expansion projects including at top producers Drummond Co
and Glencore International's Prodeco unit
over pollution worries, the body said on Wednesday.
Colombia's top thermal coal exporters, which are ramping up
production, are unlikely to fret too much over the denial given
the recent drop in coal prices and since spot demand in the
country's main market, Europe, has been limited this year.
The government's National Authority of Environmental
Licences said it had denied requests to modify environmental
permits at Drummond's El Descanso Sur, Prodeco's Calenturitas
and La Jagua as well as Vale SA's El Hatillo mines
since the areas in Cesar department were already at their
pollution limits.
"Until pollution levels are reduced and the atmosphere is
able to assimilate the concentrations of particulate matter
estimated to be generated by the proposed modifications of the
companies that develop mining projects in the area, any
additional emissions cannot be authorized," it said.
Other requests by Drummond, Vale and Colombian Natural
Resources, a unit of Goldman Sachs, were still under
consideration, the body said in a statement sent to Reuters,
although no timeframe was given for future decisions.
The Andean nation, one of the world's top exporters of
thermal coal, hopes that output i ncreases by the main exporters
will help production double over the coming decade from around
80 million tonnes annually now.
The biggest deterrents to investment in Colombia are
security, corruption, uncertainty over environmental regulation
and infrastructure, according to the Frazer Institute's annual
survey of world mining companies.
The Cesar department exported 43 million tonnes of coal in
2011 and is the biggest producing state followed by Guajira,
where the country's largest coal exporter, Cerrejon, operates.
Sporadic protests have erupted in Cesar over the
contamination that affects towns surrounding coal projects - the
environment ministry ruled Cesar a source of atmospheric
pollution in 2007 and is working to reduce emissions there.
Coal industry sources downplayed the impact of the decision.
"It's not a break on what was planned, it's just an
adjustment," said a source close to one of the companies.
Mining firms and the environment ministry should get
together to discuss the problems with license issuances, said
Eduardo Chaparro, head of the mining unit of Colombia's
industrialist group ANDI.
"(The decision) could mean that the companies aren't doing
the right things... that's a possibility, or environmental
permits for the mining sector are being denied in a systematic
way for distinct reasons other than technical," Chaparro said.
"What's the truth? I'd prefer to believe that we're in a
process of more technical and environmental rigor by the
authorities and that the companies are open to it. That implies
considerable delays."
