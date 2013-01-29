* Cerrejon invites union to restart dialogue * Union wants new proposals from the coal company * Swap prices rise on strike vote announcement By Jack Kimball BOGOTA, Jan 29 Workers at Colombia's biggest coal exporter Cerrejon voted on Tuesday in favor of a strike in a salary dispute, the union said, in the first major spat to hit the coal sector this year. Support for the walkout does not mean the workers will leave their posts immediately. Under Colombian law, workers cannot strike on the first day after the vote nor on the last day during a 10-day window they have to start it. More than 97 percent of ballots cast by workers were in favor of a walkout, Orlando Cuello, a senior official in Sintraminergetica union, told Reuters. "If there are no new proposals by the company, there will be a strike," Cuello said. Unions often use the threat of a strike to pressure companies into better deals for workers. In 2011, laborers at Cerrejon voted to strike but reached a deal with the company before actually walking off the job. The union is seeking a 7 percent wage increase in the first year of the contract while the company has offered 5 percent. Cerrejon - a joint venture between BHP Billiton, Anglo American and Xstrata - has a total of around 5,000 workers of which 4,500 are unionized. "Cerrejon confirms its continued willingness for dialogue and again invites (union) directors to sit at the negotiating table," the company said in a statement. A strike would cost the Guajira region where the mines are located and the country a total of about $3 million daily, it said. The API2 swaps contract for delivery in the second quarter of the year rose on Tuesday $0.65 to $90.80 per tonne on the strike vote. "The main action was in the swaps today as the possibility of a strike in Colombia was clearly the biggest news story for traders," said one buyer of coal for a European utility. Cerrejon produced 34.6 million tonnes of coal last year and exported 32.8 million tonnes. Its wage discussions are the first in a series of labor talks this year in the world's fourth-largest coal exporter whose mining and oil companies have suffered in recent years from increased labor unrest and a rise in rebel attacks. The second biggest coal exporter, Drummond International, also has wage talks with workers. A more than decade-long U.S.-backed offensive against leftist rebels and drug lords has helped increase security in Colombia and attract billions of dollars in investment, mainly into the oil and mining sectors. The sectors have been a key driver of economic growth in recent years, but they have also faced growing social demands. Last year, workers walked off the job at the main coal railway, known as Fenoco, whose shareholders include three of the four main exporters -- the walkout bit into third quarter economic growth for the entire nation.