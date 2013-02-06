BOGOTA Feb 6 Workers at Colombia's largest coal exporter, Cerrejon, have a little more than a day to start a strike before the window to walk out closes, union officials said on Wednesday.

Laborers at Cerrejon - a joint venture between BHP Billiton , Anglo American and Xstrata - voted on Jan. 29 to strike. By law, however, they cannot walk out on the first or last of a 10-day window, which ends on Friday.

"We're in the process of organizing what would be the stoppage," Orlando Cuello, a senior official at the Sintracarbon union, told Reuters by telephone.

"The surest thing is that it should be within the next 24 hours from now."

If union leaders refrain from calling a strike within the window, they will be unable to stage a walkout legally, according to officials.

Cerrejon has some 5,000 workers, of whom 4,500 are unionized.

In the discussion, the union is seeking a 7 percent wage increase in the first year of the contract while the company has offered 5 percent, among other issues.

"We're always open to discussions with them," said Juan Carlos Restrepo, Cerrejon's vice president of public affairs.

The last time the company had a strike was in the 1990s.

In 2011, laborers at Cerrejon voted to strike but reached a deal with the company before walking off the job.

Cerrejon produced 34.6 million tonnes of coal last year, 4 percent more than expected. It exported 32.8 million tonnes, 2.5 percent above its goal, in 2012.